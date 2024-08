VIDEO: 'You're so slow bro!' - Kobbie Mainoo mocks stricken Leny Yoro as Man Utd defender's crutches make life difficult during team-bonding meal at Manchester restaurant K. Mainoo Manchester United Premier League L. Yoro

Leny Yoro's unfortunate injury during his Manchester United debut has not kept Kobbie Mainoo from cheekily making fun of his new teammate.