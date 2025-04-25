'Khuliso Mudau really took the bullet for Mamelodi Sundowns, but the referee was a disgrace, he was bought & robbed Masandawana of a penalty! But with 57 supporters in stadium, you beat Al Ahly' - Fans

The defending Premier Soccer League champions defied the odds to eliminate the holders from the prestigious continental competition.

Mamelodi Sundowns drew 1-1 with Al Ahly on Friday evening to qualify for the Caf Champions League final on an away goal rule after playing to a goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final played in Mzansi.

Despite playing in a packed Cairo International Stadium, Masandawana showed maturity to get a needed result to advance.

The fans are happy with the exploits by Miguel Cardoso's men and have lauded Khuliso Mudau for his display.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.