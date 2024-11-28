Khanyisa Mayo reveals motivation behind impressive performance in CR Belouizdad's Caf Champions League match against Orlando Pirates - 'Seeing familiar players fired me up'
Mayo showcased his capabilities for The Reds in their match against Bucs, leaving a noticeable impact despite his team not securing the win.
- Mayo on why he was impressive against Pirates
- The Bafana striker scored for Belouizdad
- The Algerian side lost the match