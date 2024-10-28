Key players injured! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates confirm fresh injury concerns ahead of midweek PSL matches against Magesi FC and TS Galaxy

BackpagepixDumisani KoyanaKey players injured! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates confirm fresh injury concerns ahead of midweek PSL matches against Magesi FC and TS GalaxyPremier Soccer LeagueMagesi FC vs Kaizer ChiefsTS Galaxy vs Orlando PiratesMagesi FCKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyOrlando PiratesInacio MiguelN. NabiJ. RiveiroAmakhosi and Bucs are most likely to be without some of their key players during their midweek matches.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmakhosi's defensive reshuffle due to suspensionsPirates aim to extend unbeaten league runKey injuries disrupt Soweto giants' momentumFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below