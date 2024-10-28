Nasreddine Nabi & Jose Riveiro GFXBackpagepix
Dumisani Koyana

Key players injured! Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates confirm fresh injury concerns ahead of midweek PSL matches against Magesi FC and TS Galaxy

Premier Soccer LeagueMagesi FC vs Kaizer ChiefsTS Galaxy vs Orlando PiratesMagesi FCKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyOrlando PiratesInacio MiguelN. NabiJ. Riveiro

Amakhosi and Bucs are most likely to be without some of their key players during their midweek matches.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Amakhosi's defensive reshuffle due to suspensions
  • Pirates aim to extend unbeaten league run
  • Key injuries disrupt Soweto giants' momentum
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below