Kaizer Chiefs withdraw from tournament as 'specific travel logistics and preparatory requirements conflict' with Amakhosi's 'participation' in CAF Confederation Cup
Chiefs’ demanding schedule
Although the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup had initially been postponed to accommodate Kaizer Chiefs’ demanding schedule, the club has now formally requested to withdraw from the rescheduled tournament set for 16 November. In their absence, Richards Bay will step in to complete the lineup.
The decision reflects Amakhosi’s strategic focus as they brace for a packed calendar, with key fixtures looming in both the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage.
Organisers confirm withdrawal
“The Zululand District Municipality wishes to officially announce the withdrawal of Kaizer Chiefs FC from the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup 2025, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, 16 November 2025, at the Prince Mangosuthu Regional Stadium in Ulundi,” the organisers stated.
“This decision follows the receipt of an official letter from Kaizer Chiefs FC signed by the Club Chairman, citing the team’s participation in the next round of CAF (Confederation of African Football) competitions as the primary reason for withdrawal.”
Dr. Khoza stated: “This difficult decision has been necessitated primarily by unforeseen changes to our international fixture calendar following the official draw for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages, which was conducted earlier this week.
“The draw has imposed specific travel logistics and preparatory requirements that directly conflict with our participation in the tournament. As a club with a proud history on the continent, our commitments to CAF competitions must take precedence and the revised schedule leaves us unable to fulfil our obligation to your event without compromising our performance and obligations,” the statement concluded.
Amakhosi make a statement in the league
The Glamour Boys currently remain firmly in the mix as the early stages of the Premier Soccer League title race. The Soweto giants currently occupy third place on the league table with 22 points to their name - level with arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, who edge them on goal difference.
Just ahead, defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns sit at the summit with 25 points, holding a slender three-point advantage. With the margins razor-thin and plenty of football still to be played, Chiefs find themselves well-positioned to mount a serious challenge as the season unfolds.
What’s next for Chiefs?
With Richards Bay stepping in to replace Chiefs at the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup, the Glamour Boys will turn their attention to the road ahead. The FIFA international break offers a timely pause for Chiefs to regroup, recalibrate and sharpen their focus as continental duties loom large.
Their next assignment comes in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they’ll travel north for a Group D opener against Egyptian outfit Al Masry on 23 November. Following that, Amakhosi return to home soil to host Zamalek on 30 November.