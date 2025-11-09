Kaizer Chiefs withdraw from tournament as 'specific travel logistics and preparatory requirements conflict' with Amakhosi's 'participation' in CAF Confederation Cup

“The Zululand District Municipality wishes to officially announce the withdrawal of Kaizer Chiefs FC from the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup 2025, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, 16 November 2025, at the Prince Mangosuthu Regional Stadium in Ulundi,” the organisers stated.

“This decision follows the receipt of an official letter from Kaizer Chiefs FC signed by the Club Chairman, citing the team’s participation in the next round of CAF (Confederation of African Football) competitions as the primary reason for withdrawal.”

Dr. Khoza stated: “This difficult decision has been necessitated primarily by unforeseen changes to our international fixture calendar following the official draw for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages, which was conducted earlier this week.

“The draw has imposed specific travel logistics and preparatory requirements that directly conflict with our participation in the tournament. As a club with a proud history on the continent, our commitments to CAF competitions must take precedence and the revised schedule leaves us unable to fulfil our obligation to your event without compromising our performance and obligations,” the statement concluded.