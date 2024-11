The clash between these two powerhouses in South African football headlines this weekend’s Carling Knockout quarter-final round.

After a disappointing defeat to the Brazilians in their recent Premier Soccer League encounter, Chiefs will be looking for redemption and hoping to send a clear message by knocking Sundowns out of the cup.

The stakes are high, as both teams are determined to advance and take a step closer to lifting the trophy.

Here, GOAL takes a look at what is expected as these two giants of South African football clash once again.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱