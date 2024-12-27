Fiston Mayele, PyramidsPyramids FC
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs urged to break the bank for Fiston Mayele - 'He can win us tough games'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Chippa UnitedKaizer ChiefsChippa UnitedPyramids FC1. DivisionF. Mayele

The Glamour Boys have been challenged to go for the Congolese attacker to help them solve their striking problems.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs have struggled to score goals
  • Amakhosi are in the market for a striker
  • The Soweto giants advised on who to sign
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱