Kaizer Chiefs suffer the same old 'big problem' in draw with bottom of the table Chippa United

In the Wednesday night game, Vilakazi could have scored when one-on-one with Dumisani Msibi in the Chippa United goal, but the youngster just couldn't hit the target.

It is a massive problem that needs to be addressed, according to co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef, "For us, I think we don’t have an excuse when you get a lot of opportunities,” he told the media.

“Even after six minutes, we got one-on-one, of which we could have scored, and that’s what, but we have to continue to work, we have to correct the same problem.

“Now we are in the last third, but we don’t score. That’s the big problem that we have, we have to continue to work," Ben Youssef continued.

"Well, coming from the players, it’s individual qualities. So, for us as coaches, we will continue with this individual work, we will continue working because that’s our job to fix our mistakes, and finally, it’s the job of the pair sometimes to find the right decisions in the last third.

“But we will continue to work, and we will try to improve our performance in the last third," he concluded.