Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs reject now ready to prove he has 'potential to be at Bafana Bafana' - 'I just need time to get my confidence back'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedLamontville Golden Arrows vs TS GalaxyLamontville Golden ArrowsP. Dithejane

The Amakhosi graduate believes he can deliver at the national team once he hits his top gear.

  • Dithejane is a talented versatile midfielder
  • He is a key player for Galaxy
  • The 20-year-old discusses future
