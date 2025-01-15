Kaizer Chiefs reject now ready to prove he has 'potential to be at Bafana Bafana' - 'I just need time to get my confidence back'

BackpageSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs reject now ready to prove he has 'potential to be at Bafana Bafana' - 'I just need time to get my confidence back'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTS GalaxyKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedLamontville Golden Arrows vs TS GalaxyLamontville Golden ArrowsP. DithejaneThe Amakhosi graduate believes he can deliver at the national team once he hits his top gear.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDithejane is a talented versatile midfielderHe is a key player for GalaxyThe 20-year-old discusses futureFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱