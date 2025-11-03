Kaizer Chiefs ready for Monnapule Saleng & Co.'s test as Amakhosi work on eliminating 'biggest problem' that saw them struggle last season
What have Chiefs achieved so far in PSL?
Kaizer Chiefs have played 10 games in the ongoing Premier Soccer League campaign.
The Glamour Boys, who are currently led by co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, have managed five wins, four draws, and a loss.
It puts them fourth in the log with 19 points, three less than leaders and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played 11 matches.
How Amakhosi ended their recent winless run
On Friday, the Soweto giants beat Durban City by a solitary goal at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to end their recent run of five domestic games without a win.
Four of those matches were in the Premier Soccer League, while the other one came in the Carling Knockout Cup's Round of 16.
On Tuesday, Chiefs host Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College at the FNB Stadium. They will be hoping to register their third win in a row across all competitions.
According to Ben Khalil, the season presents an opportunity for the Glamour Boys to work on their inconsistencies that have seen them struggle in the past.
Time to take every game as a Cup game!
“Last season our biggest problem was that we weren’t consistent in our performances and results, so our target this season has always been to keep our players ready for every game; they have to fight in each and every game,” he told the media.
“We need to be consistent in our performances and results. We take each and every game as a cup game.
"We need to win our next game against Orbit to stay in the top two or top three," Ben Youssef continued.
“For us, the most important thing is to win games; performances come second. If you remember last year, when we started the season, we had a lot of good performances but without results.
"Now we only think about results. We will be happy if results come with good performances, but for us, the first thing is winning the game,” he concluded.
Why Orbit College will be a massive test for Amakhosi
Orbit College are riding high in confidence following their 3-1 win over Magesi FC in their last league game.
The presence of former Orlando Pirates winger Saleng is another motivation for the PSL's newbies, who are determined to keep their place in the South African top tier beyond this season.
Chiefs should not take them lightly since they might come back to haunt them.