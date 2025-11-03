Kaizer Chiefs ready for Monnapule Saleng & Co.'s test as Amakhosi work on eliminating 'biggest problem' that saw them struggle last season

“Last season our biggest problem was that we weren’t consistent in our performances and results, so our target this season has always been to keep our players ready for every game; they have to fight in each and every game,” he told the media.

“We need to be consistent in our performances and results. We take each and every game as a cup game.

"We need to win our next game against Orbit to stay in the top two or top three," Ben Youssef continued.

“For us, the most important thing is to win games; performances come second. If you remember last year, when we started the season, we had a lot of good performances but without results.

"Now we only think about results. We will be happy if results come with good performances, but for us, the first thing is winning the game,” he concluded.