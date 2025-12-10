Kaizer Chiefs product beats Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis to top award, but Orlando Pirates duo scoop accolades for league exploits
The excellent Pirates end the year on a high
Under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates have been the most in-form team domestically; they ended the year top of the Premier Soccer League table with 28 points, two more than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.
Their final official competitive assignment was on Saturday, December 6, when they faced Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout, a game they won by a solitary goal thanks to Relebohile Mofokeng's strike.
It was their second trophy this season after securing the MTN8 three months earlier.
On Saturday, Bucs might win another trophy, though unofficial, when they play Carling All Stars in the Carling Black Label Cup.
Chiefs product Dithejane beats Appollis to the Player of the Month Award
Puso Dithejane, who was in Kaizer Chiefs Academy before his controversial exit, managed to get two assists and a goal in three games for the Rockets.
He had been nominated for the award alongside Oswin Appollis, who had an assist and a goal from four outings, while AmaZulu's Athini Maqokolo had three goals in five games.
“TS Galaxy midfielder, Puso Dithejane... [is] Betway Premiership Player... November and December,” PSL said in a statement on Wednesday.
“This marks... Galaxy midfielder’s second respective awards of the season. Dithejane earned the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award after continuing with his rich vein of form this season.
“The attacking midfielder was crucial in Galaxy’s impressive run over the last two months, where he scored once and provided two assists to help his side head into the Christmas break in the top 8 bracket of the Betway Premiership. Dithejane emerged as the best player ahead of strong contenders in Orlando Pirates forward, Oswin Appollis as well as AmaZulu FC’s Athini Maqokolo who also impressed during the period under review,” they added.
Ouaddou gets his flowers
"Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou... is the... Coach of the Month winners for November and December,” PSL further continued.
“This marks the Pirates coach's second respective awards of the season. Dithejane earned the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award after continuing with his rich vein of form this season.
“It was back-to-back Betway Premiership Coach of the Month accolades for Pirates coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou who’s tactics ensured Pirates go into the break at the summit of the Betway Premiership.
“Ouaddou, who scooped the award last month steered the Bucs ship to four victories and a draw in five outings to rightfully earn his second award of the season ahead of strong competition from Polokwane City head coach, Phuthi Mohafe, as well as AmaZulu’s Arthur Zwane,” PSL added.
Dansin dances away with the goal of the month
Orlando Pirates youngster Cemran Dansin was recognised for his potential goal of the season against Masandawana in the Premier Soccer League fixture.
“The Betway Premiership Goal of the Month went to 20-year-old Cemran Dansin, who claimed his first-ever Betway Premiership award in his maiden season with the senior side."
“Dansin’s well-taken volley from outside the box in Pirates’ 1-1 draw against Mamelodi Sundowns on 1 November, also caught global football attention and was voted the best goal for the period under review,” PSL concluded.
- Backpage
What fans are looking forward to
The South African top-flight football will continue in the final third of January once the Africa Cup of Nations concludes.
Orlando Pirates are hoping to win their first Premier Soccer League title in more than a decade, as well as the Nedbank Cup. If they achieve the feat, they will be the only team in the history of Mzansi to have done so.
For Kaizer Chiefs, the main target is to have an impact in the CAF Confederation Cup, finish in the top positions in the PSL, and defend their Nedbank Cup.
Mamelodi Sundowns are working on defending their league title, winning the Nedbank Cup as well as the CAF Champions League.