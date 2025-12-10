Kaizer Chiefs product beats Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis to top award, but Orlando Pirates duo scoop accolades for league exploits

Under coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates have been the most in-form team domestically; they ended the year top of the Premier Soccer League table with 28 points, two more than the defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played a game more.

Their final official competitive assignment was on Saturday, December 6, when they faced Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout, a game they won by a solitary goal thanks to Relebohile Mofokeng's strike.

It was their second trophy this season after securing the MTN8 three months earlier.

On Saturday, Bucs might win another trophy, though unofficial, when they play Carling All Stars in the Carling Black Label Cup.