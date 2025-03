Bafana Bafana had to fight back to hold the Pharaohs as Jamie Webber cancelled out Mohamed Hassan's opening goal.

Bafana Bafana shared the spoils with Egypt after a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Chan qualifiers at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday evening.

South Africa were under the guidance of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki, who has been tasked with guiding the team to the Chan finals.

The USA-bound midfielder Jamie Webber scored late to secure a draw for Bafana at home. Supporters reacted to the match and here, GOAL presents what fans wrote on social media.

Article continues below

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!