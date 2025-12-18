Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune throws his weight behind Evidence Makgopa, unpacking the Orlando Pirates star’s true value for Bafana Bafana at Africa Cup of Nations

On countless occasions, South African supporters have openly questioned Hugo Broos’ persistent decision to include Evidence Makgopa in his national team squads; often ahead of strikers they believe are more natural finishers, sharper goal poachers and more reliable in front of goal than the Orlando Pirates forward.

That long-running conversation resurfaced with even greater intensity when Broos placed Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners on the standby list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, while selecting the 25-year-old Makgopa in his final travelling squad to Morocco. The move reignited debates about selection criteria, form and the balance Broos seeks in his attack.

As the discussion around Makgopa’s overall contribution, consistency and suitability continues to divide opinion, Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has added his voice. The veteran goalkeeper offered deeper insight into what Makgopa brings to the national setup — qualities he believes may distinguish the striker from his competitors and help explain why Broos continues to place his trust in him.