Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune throws his weight behind Evidence Makgopa, unpacking the Orlando Pirates star’s true value for Bafana Bafana at Africa Cup of Nations
Debate continues over Makgopa’s Bafana inclusion
On countless occasions, South African supporters have openly questioned Hugo Broos’ persistent decision to include Evidence Makgopa in his national team squads; often ahead of strikers they believe are more natural finishers, sharper goal poachers and more reliable in front of goal than the Orlando Pirates forward.
That long-running conversation resurfaced with even greater intensity when Broos placed Mamelodi Sundowns striker Iqraam Rayners on the standby list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, while selecting the 25-year-old Makgopa in his final travelling squad to Morocco. The move reignited debates about selection criteria, form and the balance Broos seeks in his attack.
As the discussion around Makgopa’s overall contribution, consistency and suitability continues to divide opinion, Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune has added his voice. The veteran goalkeeper offered deeper insight into what Makgopa brings to the national setup — qualities he believes may distinguish the striker from his competitors and help explain why Broos continues to place his trust in him.
Khune reveals what sets Makgopa apart from the rest
"Do you know who he reminds me of? Kingston Nkatha," said Khune.
"Kaizer Chiefs fans used to be on his back. They don’t know how much and how important he was to us. He used to make defenders tired, make those runs.
"I used to give him those balls behind the defence, make them run, and in the 60th minute they substituted him and put in [Lehlohonolo] Majoro. Majoro comes in, and he taps in.
"So, he creates space and makes it simple. With those runs, he takes two away, he creates space for the person coming. So, that was Kingston’s role, and that’s Makgopa’s role as we speak," he concluded.
Club form paints a fuller picture of Makgopa’s impact
At club level, Makgopa has grown into a central figure for the Buccaneers, consistently earning the trust of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou. He is frequently selected ahead of attacking options including Tshegofatso Mabasa, Yanela Mbuthuma, Boitumelo Radiopane and Sifiso Luthuli, a clear indication of how highly his all‑round contribution is regarded within the Orlando Pirates setup.
The powerful forward has already amassed 18 appearances across all competitions, delivering four well‑taken goals and three assists that highlight not only his improving productivity but also his increasing confidence and presence in the final third. His influence stretches beyond the numbers too, with his physicality, link‑up play and tactical discipline becoming valuable assets in Pirates’ attacking structure.
Crucially, many of his contributions have come at defining moments. Makgopa played a meaningful role in the Buccaneers’ charge to yet another MTN8 triumph, their remarkable fourth consecutive title, and was equally instrumental during their successful run to the Carling Knockout Cup crown.
Focus firmly on AFCON run
While the debates around his selection may continue to rumble on, Makgopa’s focus will be firmly fixed on helping Bafana Bafana push beyond the bronze‑medal finish they achieved at the previous AFCON tournament. The lanky striker knows this campaign offers a valuable opportunity to quieten the doubters, assert his worth and demonstrate exactly why he deserves his place in the national setup. His performances in Morocco will be scrutinised closely and he will be eager to show the blend of work rate, presence and maturity that his coaches continue to value.
South Africa open their Group B journey with a testing clash against Angola on Monday, December 22, a fixture that will set the tone for what promises to be a demanding group stage. The challenge intensifies with a high‑stakes meeting against Egypt on December 26, before Bafana wrap up the group with a decisive showdown against Zimbabwe on December 29. Each match presents Makgopa with another chance to shape the narrative around his name and strengthen his standing on the continental stage.