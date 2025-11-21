Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune shares brutal truth to Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates keepers insisting it is either money, playing time or trophies!

Khune, who spent 25 years at Chiefs, has opined on what the duo should consider when making their choices about staying or leaving their respective teams.

"Like, to be quite honest, I've never faced that type of situation; once I started playing my first game for Chiefs, I played all the matches," he said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

"So I don't know how it feels like, but I can only imagine what is going through the players' minds. Obviously, as a player, you have three things. Three boxes that you want to tick. In football, you play to play. You play to win trophies. Or you play for money. So as a player, you have three choices. You have to choose and prioritise.

"So with me, I chose to play because once I play, my value goes up. And then I'm going to earn more money.

"And after earning more money, I'm going to win, obviously. I'm going to be motivated to win trophies.

So during my playing days, I ticked all those boxes. So it's just a matter of a player prioritising what he wants," he added.