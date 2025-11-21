Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune shares brutal truth to Mamelodi Sundowns & Orlando Pirates keepers insisting it is either money, playing time or trophies!
Buthelezi and February's story at Sundowns and Pirates respectively
Goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi has not found the going easy at Orlando Pirates since his move from TS Galaxy three seasons ago. Sipho Chaine has been solid between the posts, explaining why it has been hard for the 27-year-old Buthelezi to get his chance with Bucs.
As a matter of fact, he had made just one appearance this season as Abdeslam Ouaddou continues to keep faith with his compatriot.
It is more complicated for Jody February at Mamelodi Sundowns, who is behind Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams and legendary Uganda shot-stopper Denis Onyango.
The 29-year-old has not yet made any appearance for the Brazilians this season.
The three vital facts, according to Khune
Khune, who spent 25 years at Chiefs, has opined on what the duo should consider when making their choices about staying or leaving their respective teams.
"Like, to be quite honest, I've never faced that type of situation; once I started playing my first game for Chiefs, I played all the matches," he said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.
"So I don't know how it feels like, but I can only imagine what is going through the players' minds. Obviously, as a player, you have three things. Three boxes that you want to tick. In football, you play to play. You play to win trophies. Or you play for money. So as a player, you have three choices. You have to choose and prioritise.
"So with me, I chose to play because once I play, my value goes up. And then I'm going to earn more money.
"And after earning more money, I'm going to win, obviously. I'm going to be motivated to win trophies.
So during my playing days, I ticked all those boxes. So it's just a matter of a player prioritising what he wants," he added.
Is Buthelezi and February okay at their clubs?
"If you want to be a benchwarmer, just make sure you're at the right club. You're making your money. You are winning trophies," Khune continued.
"So with Buthelezi's situation, I wouldn't advise him to ask for a loan to go get game time. Because he's playing for the right club, the Pirates. He's earning good money, and he's winning trophies. So for him, it's understandable.
But even with Jody, it's understandable. But it's been long for Jody signing a five-year contract with Sundowns and his fourth or fifth choice. So if I were him, I would ask for a loan.
"Asking for a loan means you're going to play. When you play, your value goes up. When it goes up, obviously, you're going to come back with more experience," he added.
"Whatever happens to Ronwen, because he's getting older, injuries will start kicking in. Touch wood doesn't happen. But as a footballer, expect such to happen. It's going to happen," Khune concluded.
Khune compares the duo with Pieterse
"But again, it would be nice for a player to look at himself and say, it's been years now without me getting a starting pair," the legendary custodian further explained.
"I was with Reyaad Pieterse at Studio 88. They were launching a new store. And I told my wife, this is one of the most decorated goalkeepers in the PSL, without playing.
"Then I asked him, how many trophies have you won with Sundowns? Mind you, he won four at Chiefs. He left for Sundowns. He already has seven league titles, without playing. His answer, when I told him that, he was like, no, because he's a shy guy," Khune concluded.
Are February and Buthelezi too comfortable?
Well, Khune - as stated above - has insisted that most players want to realise their full potential and most probably represent their respective national teams.
However, with their current situation, that target might not be realised if they continue deputising others at the expense of their careers. Ricardo Goss has been playing on loan, which has seen him get into the Bafana Bafana team, and the duo should borrow a leaf.