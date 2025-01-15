Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2025.Kaizer Chiefs
Clifton Mabasa

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune 'disappointed' with Nasreddine Nabi for wearing headphones on matchday - 'You can't behave like players behave'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiI. KhuneSekhukhune UnitedKaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United

The Amakhosi coach made an unexpected decision on his headwear before a PSL match in KwaZulu-Natal, which did not please the Soweto giants' icon.

  • Khune not happy with Nabi's behaviour
  • The coach was seen wearing headphones on matchday
  • Bafana legend wants Chiefs to punish him
