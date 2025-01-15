Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune 'disappointed' with Nasreddine Nabi for wearing headphones on matchday - 'You can't behave like players behave'
The Amakhosi coach made an unexpected decision on his headwear before a PSL match in KwaZulu-Natal, which did not please the Soweto giants' icon.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Khune not happy with Nabi's behaviour
- The coach was seen wearing headphones on matchday
- Bafana legend wants Chiefs to punish him