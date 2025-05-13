Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Dumisani Koyana

Kaizer Chiefs legend heaps praise on Orlando Pirates’ Karim Kimvuidi and slams Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi for going missing in Nedbank Cup final - ‘Tito was not there, Rele was not there’

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesR. MofokengOrlando Pirates vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsLamontville Golden ArrowsD. HottoP. MaswanganyiJ. RiveiroM. Ncikazi

The Chiefs legend believes fatigue affected some Bucs stars in the final, as they’ve played nearly 99% of the team’s matches this season.

  • Chiefs legend slams underperforming Bucs stars
  • Kimvuidi makes strong impression
  • Bucs prepares for emotional farewell
