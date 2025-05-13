Kaizer Chiefs legend heaps praise on Orlando Pirates’ Karim Kimvuidi and slams Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi for going missing in Nedbank Cup final - ‘Tito was not there, Rele was not there’
The Chiefs legend believes fatigue affected some Bucs stars in the final, as they’ve played nearly 99% of the team’s matches this season.
- Chiefs legend slams underperforming Bucs stars
- Kimvuidi makes strong impression
- Bucs prepares for emotional farewell