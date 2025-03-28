Kaizer Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma called for Soweto Derby Panenka penalty embarrassment! 'He asked Evidence Makgopa to let me take it' - Orlando Pirates' Patrick Maswanganyi reveals
The 26-year-old claims the Amakhosi keeper dared him to beat him from 12 yards in the most recent meeting between the Soweto clubs.
- Pirates beat Chiefs 1-0 in recent meeting
- Tito scored a cheeky penalty late on
- The South Africa international opens up on situation