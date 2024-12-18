Kaizer Chiefs' injury woes continue but Nasreddine Nabi confident they have good squad depth - 'We have full faith in the players'

BackpageDumisani KoyanaKaizer Chiefs' injury woes continue but Nasreddine Nabi confident they have good squad depth - 'We have full faith in the players'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedG. SirinoD. SolomonsEdmilson DoveAmakhosi's injury list continues to grow, adding to their struggles with inconsistency in the league.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs' injury list grows longerNabi trusts squad's collective effortTransfer window crucial for reinforcementFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱