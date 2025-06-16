This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nasreddine Nabi and Bobby Motaung, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Celine Abrahams

'Kaizer Chiefs have to pay!' Sekhukhune United make decision on 14-goal striker after successful loan stint

It appears the Glamour Boys will need to dig deep into their pockets if they hope to land their transfer target at Naturena.

  • Chiefs show interest in Sekhukhune striker
  • The player is recalled from loan stint
  • Ball now is Amakhosi’s court on way forward

