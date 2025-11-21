Kaizer Chiefs duo Bruce Bvuma Nkosingiphile Ngcobo ready to replicate 2020/21 CAF Champions League campaign ahead of Al Masry date in second-tier outing
The unrealised 2020/21 dream
Kaizer Chiefs defied the odds to reach the final of the CAF Champions League in the 2020/21 campaign, initially under Gavin Hunt.
The Soweto giants, who had been banned from signing new players after failing to adhere to stipulated transfer rules by the World Football Governing Body, FIFA, played Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly in the final. Hunt had been replaced, with Stuart Baxter taking his place.
Amakhosi fell 3-0 in the final, which broke the hearts of Amakhosi faithful, including the players like Bruce Bvuma and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo who were part of the squad.
Bvuma wants to make it right
Kaizer Chiefs play Al Masry on Sunday in Group D's CAF Confederation Cup outing to be played in Suez, and Bvuma is delighted to be part of the team.
He hopes to make it right as opposed to the 2020/21 campaign, where he admits challenges affected their wish to go all the way and get crowned.
"Being back is very exciting. I am lucky enough to have reached a CAF final and remember how sweet the journey was,” Bvuma told the media.
“Yes, we had challenges along the way, but it was a great experience. Playing on the continent, you get exposure, which has led to some of our players moving abroad after doing well against other top African teams.
“Having players with experience of playing at this level, such as ‘Mshini’ and also [Khanyisa] Mayo, [Inacio] Miguel, and Lebo [Maboe], will help us a lot," Bvuma added.
Amakhosi ready for first, tough hurdle - Bvuma
Al Masry, just like Zamalek and Zesco United, wants to make it out of the group and into the knockout phase of the annual competition. It explains why the group is going to be tough since all sides are ambitious. Despite the heavy task awaiting them, Bvuma is positive.
"We know they are a very good team that will play with typical North African determination, so we are prepared for a tussle, but I believe we have the players in our squad to cope with the challenge and return with a positive result," the 30-year-old continued.
“It is always great to get three points and that is what we will be aiming for. We don’t want to reach the last round with the pressure of needing to win. But it is equally important to ensure we don’t lose our first game, which will put us on the back foot," he concluded.
Ngcobo eyes nothing but glory
Ngcobo insists the Glamour Boys are not in the competition just to add numbers, but are determined to lift the trophy.
He concedes that playing away makes it difficult, and went on to hint Chiefs will be relying on counterattacks to get a positive result.
“I am pleased to have qualified for the group stage and am looking forward to winning some games because I want to go all the way [and win the CAF Confederation Cup]” the 28-year-old stated.
“The coaches told us that a victory in this game will pave the way towards our goal of reaching the next phase, although it will not be easy. Playing away from home, the focus is to keep the game tight and capitalise on every opportunity that comes our way," he concluded.
Who is in Chiefs squad?
Amakhosi have several players out of their team owing to injuries; Wandile Duba, Fiacre Ntwari, Gaston Sirino, Khanyisa Mayo, and Glody Lilepo are just a few.
Goalkeepers: Brandon Petersen, Bruce Bvuma.
Defenders: Thabiso Monyane, Dillon Solomons, Bradley Cross, Paseka Mako, Given Msimango, Zitha Kwinika, Inacio Miguel.
Midfielders: Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Thabo Cele, George Matlou, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Lebohang Maboe, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Asanele Velebayi, Pule Mmodi
Forwards: Etiosa Ighodaro, Ashley Du Preez, Flavio Da Silva.