Kaizer Chiefs duo Bruce Bvuma Nkosingiphile Ngcobo ready to replicate 2020/21 CAF Champions League campaign ahead of Al Masry date in second-tier outing

Kaizer Chiefs play Al Masry on Sunday in Group D's CAF Confederation Cup outing to be played in Suez, and Bvuma is delighted to be part of the team.

He hopes to make it right as opposed to the 2020/21 campaign, where he admits challenges affected their wish to go all the way and get crowned.

"Being back is very exciting. I am lucky enough to have reached a CAF final and remember how sweet the journey was,” Bvuma told the media.

“Yes, we had challenges along the way, but it was a great experience. Playing on the continent, you get exposure, which has led to some of our players moving abroad after doing well against other top African teams.

“Having players with experience of playing at this level, such as ‘Mshini’ and also [Khanyisa] Mayo, [Inacio] Miguel, and Lebo [Maboe], will help us a lot," Bvuma added.