Kaizer Chiefs drop to 12th on table as Orlando Pirates collect crucial win to continue their quest for their first league title after Mamelodi Sundowns drop points

Orlando Pirates had another successful outing on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Orbit College in an entertaining DStv Diski Challenge fixture staged at the UJ Soweto Campus.

The visitors gave as much as they received in the early exchanges, hoping to score, but they just couldn't find the way to put the ball in the back of the net.

Seth Green was on top of his game and was rewarded in the 21st minute when he beat the Mswenko Boys' custodian.

Bayanda Zulu almost made a blunder that could have proved costly when he misjudged a cross, only to keep it safe with the second attempt. In the 73rd minute, Jabulani Mokone, who had missed a chance earlier on, made it 2-0 to ensure Bucs collected maximum points and open a five-point gap at the top of the table.