Kaizer Chiefs drop to 12th on table as Orlando Pirates collect crucial win to continue their quest for their first league title after Mamelodi Sundowns drop points
Orlando Pirates 2-0 Orbit College
Orlando Pirates had another successful outing on Saturday with a 2-0 win over Orbit College in an entertaining DStv Diski Challenge fixture staged at the UJ Soweto Campus.
The visitors gave as much as they received in the early exchanges, hoping to score, but they just couldn't find the way to put the ball in the back of the net.
Seth Green was on top of his game and was rewarded in the 21st minute when he beat the Mswenko Boys' custodian.
Bayanda Zulu almost made a blunder that could have proved costly when he misjudged a cross, only to keep it safe with the second attempt. In the 73rd minute, Jabulani Mokone, who had missed a chance earlier on, made it 2-0 to ensure Bucs collected maximum points and open a five-point gap at the top of the table.
Magesi 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
At Seshego Stadium, Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points against Magesi FC, which hurt their chances of catching runaway leaders Orlando Pirates.
Having dropped points last weekend in the 5-1 loss to the league leaders, the Brazilians had hoped to get maximum points against Dikwena Tsa Meetse.
However, things didn't work in their favour as the hosts scored after seven minutes.
Masandawana came back stronger to level matters after the break to ensure they collected a point, which felt like a loss to their fans.
Chippa United the biggest winners
The biggest winners on the weekend were Chippa United, who white-washed TS Galaxy 6-2 to go ninth on the table with 12 points. The Chilli Boys have now collected four wins and six draws, meaning they have collected 12 points.
The Rockets have dropped to 11th with 12 points as well after four wins and six losses, just that they have an inferior goal difference.
In other results, Sekhukhune United and Durban City played to a one all draw.
- Backpage
How does the top five look like?
Orlando Pirates have collected 25 points so far from the 10 matches that they have played, thanks to their eight wins, a draw, and a loss. They have scored the most goals, 22, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns, who are second.
Masandawana have 20 points after six wins, two draws, and as many losses, and need to put their act together if they are to challenge for the title.
Siwelele and Stellenbosch have 16 points in the third and fourth positions respectively, while Richards Bay come fifth with a point less.
- Backpagepix
Pressure on Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs are on a seven-match winless run, which have seen them drop to the 12th position. The Glamour Boys have played nine games so far and managed to collect just two wins, five draws, and two losses. A win on Sunday against 10th-placed Polokwane City might take them to seventh, depending on the results of the other teams on top of them.
On the same day, Siwelele will host Richards Bay, while Golden Arrows will make a trip to Stellenbosch. Another game this weekend will be between AmaZulu and Marumo Gallants.