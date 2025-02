The former Soweto giants star has taken responsibility of habits that ruined his career highlighted by his stint at Naturena.

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Dumisani Zuma has opened up on how alcohol abuse destroyed his game.

The 29-year-old is currently clubless, having last tasted competitive football in December 2023 when he was with Moroka Swallows.

GOAL runs through what fans have been saying about Zuma's admission to habits.