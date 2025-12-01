Kaizer Chiefs deliver key update on injured duo as Glamour Boys look to go level with Orlando Pirates and in-form Amakhosi star claims he prefers assisting over scoring

Kaizer Chiefs will first engage struggling Chippa United on Wednesday before facing TS Galaxy four days later.

This will be Chiefs' first game in the PSL after facing Al Masry and Zamalek SC in CAF Confederation Cup group games. Although they are winless in the continental stage, they will aim to beat the Chilli Boys and extend their winning run in the league to three games.

The last time the Glamour Boys engaged in a PSL duty, they defeated Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College by a 4-1 scoreline.