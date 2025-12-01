Kaizer Chiefs deliver key update on injured duo as Glamour Boys look to go level with Orlando Pirates and in-form Amakhosi star claims he prefers assisting over scoring
Chiefs eye six points
Kaizer Chiefs will first engage struggling Chippa United on Wednesday before facing TS Galaxy four days later.
This will be Chiefs' first game in the PSL after facing Al Masry and Zamalek SC in CAF Confederation Cup group games. Although they are winless in the continental stage, they will aim to beat the Chilli Boys and extend their winning run in the league to three games.
The last time the Glamour Boys engaged in a PSL duty, they defeated Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College by a 4-1 scoreline.
Chiefs deliver update on injured duo
During the Confederation Cup game against Zamalek, Amakhosi lost Bradley Cross and Gaston Sirino in the 14th and 15th minutes, respectively. This was a huge blow to the Soweto giants, who were looking to tame the Egyptian heavyweights and register their first win.
Despite the injuries, Chiefs managed to fight back with a late equalising goal that gave them a point.
"Chiefs’ technical team will work closely with the medical staff to assess the extent of injuries to Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross, who were both forced off within the opening 15 minutes of the Zamalek match," Amakhosi's statement regarding the two read on Monday.
Can Chiefs go level with Pirates?
Pirates have been in form, and their recent result saw them open a three-point gap over the second-placed Sundowns, who have 25 points and were in Champions League action on Friday.
Given that Chiefs are on 22 points, should the Soweto giants get six more from struggling Chippa and an inconsistent TS Galaxy, they will be at par with Pirates.
Can Solomons' magic continue against Chippa?
Meanwhile, Dillon Solomons, who has been quite a threat against Chiefs' opponents, is confidently looking forward to their game against Chippa.
The fullback scored to deny Al Masry a clean sheet in Suez before his effort forced Zamalek SC goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhi to blunder and concede an own goal in Polokwane on Saturday.
“I’m looking forward to the Chippa game. Obviously, coming off a fair result in the CAF Confederation Cup, we want to refocus on the league," Solomons told the club's website.
"We know what type of team Chippa is, and it won’t be an easy game away from home, but our intention is to pick up maximum points by making sure we execute what we have to do.
"Because of the short turnaround between games, we haven’t had much time to focus on Chippa, so sticking to our own processes will be crucial to getting a positive result,” he added.
CAF experience
The 29-year-old also revisited their CAF campaign and said the experience gained so far will be crucial going forward.
“The CAF games have been a learning experience, as we have a number of players getting their first taste of continental football. It has been tough, but we’ll take the results and move on with the determination to improve when the competition resumes next year," the experienced fullback stated.
The Steenburg-born star has been in good form despite the fact that he just returned from a lengthy injury period. He has credited his good form to hard work.
“Personally, it has been a good few months for me. The hard work I did when I was injured is paying off now. Being out injured was not a good time for me. But I am so happy to be involved now and to help contribute to the team," Solomons concluded.
"Scoring a goal was wonderful, but I like getting assists, which I take pride in more. I really want to contribute even more, hopefully in the next two games before the break for the AFCON tournament."