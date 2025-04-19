Kaizer Chiefs defender believes they have what it takes to overcome Chippa United in the PSL clash as they push for a top-eight spot - 'We have studied them and we’re ready to match their energy'
Amakhosi travel to Gqeberha hoping to extend their winning run after reaching the Nedbank Cup final by beating Mamelodi Sundowns in the semis.
- Nabi counting on momentum from cup success
- Top-eight finish remains vital
- Msimango ready for Chippa