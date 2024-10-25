Nasreddine Nabi, Inacio Miguel, Ranga Chivaviro and Gaston Sirino of Kaizer ChiefsGOAL GFX
Kaizer Chiefs' crucial test: Can Nasreddine Nabi’s revitalized tactics propel Amakhosi past SuperSport United once again?

After a 4-0 Carling Knockout win, Amakhosi prepare to face Matsatsantsa again, with fans' expectations soaring for another strong performance.

This upcoming clash in the Premier Soccer League not only carries points but could impact the morale and momentum Chiefs take into an action-packed week. Under Nasreddine Nabi’s evolving tactics, Chiefs displayed impressive dominance last weekend, leaving supporters eager for more. But can they replicate that performance, or will they stumble against Gavin Hunt’s resilient SuperSport?

Here, GOAL takes a closer look at Chiefs under Nabi, the expectations from the Amakhosi faithful and what lies ahead for the team.

