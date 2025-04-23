'Kaizer Chiefs could've drained Mayele, they are not serious! Supporters should stop their nonsense of signing players on Facebook but Bobby Motaung doesn't understand football' - Fans

Mzansi react to news that the Soweto giants wasted a chance to net the Congolese forward a couple of years ago.

Fiston Mayele has been a target for Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi ever since he took over as the club's tactician.

Mayele's fellow countryman, Christian Bukasa, insists Bobby Motaung turned down a chance to sign the now Pyramids FC striker when he was made available by his previous club, the Tanzanian giants Yanga.

While some fans believe Mayele would have struggled at the Soweto club anyway, other's believe that Amakhosi's senior management have proven inept in the transfer market.

Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.