Kaizer Chiefs coach reveals Ethan Chislett injury setback ahead of Zamalek as the Southampton academy product wins off the field

England‑born Ethan Chislett was part of Kaizer Chiefs’ entire pre‑season programme, even travelling with the squad to their camp in the Netherlands as preparations for the new campaign took shape.

By September, co‑coach Cedric Kaze moved to reassure supporters about the midfielder’s availability, saying: “The likes of Mako, Monyane, who were injured. Ndlovu as well – Ethan will be available for selection [in the next round].”

Yet despite that update, Chislett has remained a notable absentee from match-day squads, prompting further questions about his readiness. Now, with Amakhosi under pressure in the CAF Confederation Cup competition, Kaze has stepped forward once again to provide the latest update on the player’s situation.