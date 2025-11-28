Kaizer Chiefs coach reveals Ethan Chislett injury setback ahead of Zamalek as the Southampton academy product wins off the field
Chislett’s delayed Chiefs debut
England‑born Ethan Chislett was part of Kaizer Chiefs’ entire pre‑season programme, even travelling with the squad to their camp in the Netherlands as preparations for the new campaign took shape.
By September, co‑coach Cedric Kaze moved to reassure supporters about the midfielder’s availability, saying: “The likes of Mako, Monyane, who were injured. Ndlovu as well – Ethan will be available for selection [in the next round].”
Yet despite that update, Chislett has remained a notable absentee from match-day squads, prompting further questions about his readiness. Now, with Amakhosi under pressure in the CAF Confederation Cup competition, Kaze has stepped forward once again to provide the latest update on the player’s situation.
Kaze reveals Chislett’s situation
“I don’t want to go into every player’s details, but Ethan Chislett was injured two weeks ago,” said Kaze.
“He was out for two weeks and only started training with us again 10 days ago. We are building him up for the upcoming matches because his injury issues were tricky. But he has now been training with the team for more than a week. We hope he will be physically ready in the next few days."
Winning off the field despite setbacks
While Chislett continues to wait for his long‑anticipated debut in the famous gold and black of the Glamour Boys, the 27‑year‑old has made sure that his time away from the pitch has not been idle or wasted. Instead of allowing frustration to take hold, he has channelled his energy into building something meaningful off the field - JOGA, a company he co‑owns and co‑founded that reflects both his passion for the game and his eye for innovation. The business focuses on producing small, personalised and highly protective shin guards, designed specifically to meet the needs of modern footballers who demand comfort, individuality and safety in equal measure.
The venture is not only a testament to Chislett’s entrepreneurial spirit but also a celebration of his close family ties. He launched JOGA alongside his younger brother, Zack, a defender who has plied his trade in both the UAE and England, bringing his own experiences and insights into the project. Together, the Chislett brothers have combined their professional knowledge of the game with a desire to innovate, creating equipment that speaks directly to the realities of life on the pitch. Their collaboration highlights a shared vision: to provide players with gear that is not only functional but also tailored to their identity, ensuring that every footballer can step onto the field with confidence and protection.
Chiefs look ahead to next clash
Zamalek, widely regarded as one of Africa’s most decorated and formidable football institutions, have wasted little time in stamping their authority on Group D of the CAF Confederation Cup. The Egyptian giants are in second place on the standings with three points from just a single match played.
That early momentum has already sent a clear message to the rest of the group: Zamalek intend to set the pace and remind the continent of their pedigree. For Chiefs, however, the implications are stark. Having stumbled to a 2‑1 defeat against Al Masry in their own opener, Amakhosi now find themselves under mounting pressure to deliver a response. The Soweto giants cannot afford to let the gap widen at this stage of the competition, knowing that every point is crucial in the race to progress. The clash against Zamalek at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, 29 November, therefore looms as more than just another fixture — it is a test of resilience, a chance to restore belief, and an opportunity to prove that Chiefs can stand toe‑to‑toe with Africa’s elite.