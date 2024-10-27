Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi should take notes on how to beat Mamelodi Sundowns - Phuti Mohafe opens up on game plan as Manqoba Mngqithi admits 'strong' Polokwane City were better 'on the day'
Rise and Shine employed tactics that condemned Masandawana to enduring a difficult afternoon and lose.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Polokwane City beat Sundowns 1-0
- It was the Brazilians' first PSL loss of the season
- Mngqithi and Mohafe react to the result