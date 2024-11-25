Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi defends 'bad boy' Inacio Miguel - 'He is not indisciplined, but needs time to adapt'

BackpageSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi defends 'bad boy' Inacio Miguel - 'He is not indisciplined, but needs time to adapt'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayKaizer ChiefsRichards BayN. NabiInacio MiguelThe Angola international has not started life in Mzansi as anticipated owing to suspensions.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowInacio Miguel is among new players at ChiefsHe is set to miss two games out of possible eightNabi defends his defenderFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱