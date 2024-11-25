Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi reflects on beating Mamelodi Sundowns, how the international break benefited fringe players & gearing up for PSL clash
Amakhosi coach has expressed satisfaction with his team's progress during the international break, which also saw them secure their second trophy.
- Chiefs regrouped effectively during the international break
- Richards Bay is desperate for positive results
- Kaizer Chiefs seek critical three league points