Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer Chiefs, May 2025Backpage
Dumisani Koyana

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nabi explains the absence of key duo Thabo Cele and Inacio Miguel from starting XI in Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates - ‘Unfortunately, it’s a game we felt we shouldn’t have lost’

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsN. NabiKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesOrlando PiratesKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesCupJ. RiveiroE. MakgopaR. MofokengM. Lilepo

The Tunisian mentor loses his second derby in a row since taking over—one more shot in the Nedbank Cup final to redeem himself.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs struggle against Soweto rivals
  • Top eight now in danger
  • Lilepo continues scoring important goals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match