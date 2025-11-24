Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef makes bold admission 'first time 80 per cent of our players experienced this level of continental football' & warns Amakhosi 'we cannot afford any mistakes at home' in CAF Confederation Cup against Zamalek
- Backpage
Bold admission
Ben Youssef has admitted that Chiefs faced a different level of football when they faced Al Masry in a continental game on Sunday.
Amakhosi suffered a 2-1 defeat, but the loss came as a result of a defensive blunder by Inacio Miguel, whose attempted clearance deep inside his box gave Al Masry a chance to score a late winning goal.
Miguel has found himself on the receiving end of harsh criticism after his sloppy clearance late in the second half.
Instead, Ben Youssef did not criticise any of his players but stated that the result was harsh.
- Backpage
Chiefs have to learn from mistakes
“This was the first time that more than 80 per cent of our players experienced this level of continental football,” Ben Youssef told the club's media.
“It’s very different from the PSL. Here, you must be more focused, more aggressive. At this level, matches are decided by very small details. If you lose concentration for even one second, you can concede," he added.
“Looking at our performance, we deserved a minimum of a draw. But we have to learn from our mistakes. We’ll analyse the game, look at the positives and the negatives, and continue to work.”
- Backpage
Ben Youssef assesses Zamalek
The Tunisian tactician is aware of the danger Zamalek will present Chiefs and has asked his players to avoid any mistakes that could lead to another defeat.
“Zamalek are one of the best teams in Africa with huge experience in continental competition. It will be a tough game, but if we want to qualify, we cannot afford any mistakes at home. We need to win our home matches and collect more points away,” he stated.
“We know our fans, we know the stadium, and we know it will be full,” he said. “Their support means everything. I hope next weekend we’ll win and put ourselves in a better position in the group.”
- Backpage
Khanye calls out Chiefs stars
Chiefs players have already been scrutinised following the defeat in Suez, with former Glamour Boy Junior Khanye questioning the club's midfielders and Miguel.
“It was a high school mistake from this guy [Inacio] Miguel," Khanye said.
"He is an experienced player and an international … It was a critical phase of the game. We have to question the midfield. Mthethwa and Cele were not functional."
“We need a proper number 6 in midfield. In this game, they were exposed. They might get away with it in some Betway Premiership games, but not here.”
Junior also slammed the Egyptian side for failing to be aggressive against Amakhosi despite the fact that they were the host team.
“It was a very boring first half from both teams. How many shots on target did they have? Neither team ever risked anything. I was very disappointed with Al Masry; playing at home, they never troubled Chiefs," he added.
“The body language changed [in the second half]; they (Al Masry) were playing two attackers and were running more in behind. The numbers 8 and 14 [Hassan Ali and Mahmoud Hamada] were playing more forward.”
“Tactically, you have to be smart; one mistake is going to be punished."
Chiefs will host Zamalek on November 30, but before that, they will tackle Magesi in a Premier Soccer League game on November 26.
The match against Magesi will offer the Glamour Boys a chance to return to winning ways after their three-match winning streak ended on Sunday.