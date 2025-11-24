Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef makes bold admission 'first time 80 per cent of our players experienced this level of continental football' & warns Amakhosi 'we cannot afford any mistakes at home' in CAF Confederation Cup against Zamalek

Ben Youssef has admitted that Chiefs faced a different level of football when they faced Al Masry in a continental game on Sunday.

Amakhosi suffered a 2-1 defeat, but the loss came as a result of a defensive blunder by Inacio Miguel, whose attempted clearance deep inside his box gave Al Masry a chance to score a late winning goal.

Miguel has found himself on the receiving end of harsh criticism after his sloppy clearance late in the second half.

Instead, Ben Youssef did not criticise any of his players but stated that the result was harsh.