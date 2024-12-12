AmajimbosSafa
Dumisani Koyana

Kaizer Chiefs coach fails to lead Amajimbos to junior Afcon qualification after loss to Zambia, criticizes VAR decisions: 'Maybe it needs review, we played 65 minutes in the first half.'

South Africa U17Kaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs U23Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Khumalo's team lost to Zambia's junior Chipolopolo in the semi-finals of a tournament they hosted, failing to secure qualification for Ivory Coast

  • Junior team struggles despite talent
  • VAR disrupts crucial game momentum
  • Khumalo optimistic about future
