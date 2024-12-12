Kaizer Chiefs coach fails to lead Amajimbos to junior Afcon qualification after loss to Zambia, criticizes VAR decisions: 'Maybe it needs review, we played 65 minutes in the first half.'
Khumalo's team lost to Zambia's junior Chipolopolo in the semi-finals of a tournament they hosted, failing to secure qualification for Ivory Coast
- Junior team struggles despite talent
- VAR disrupts crucial game momentum
- Khumalo optimistic about future