Kaizer Chiefs coach defends difficult season - 'Some beautiful and entertaining football we have shown on the field'

The Soweto giants are still experiencing problems that have haunted them in recent seasons but a backroom staffer of Nasreddine Nabi is optimistic.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Chiefs are struggling in the PSL title race

But they have the Nedbank Cup as an opportunity

Nabi's assistant Kaze comments on their struggles 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱