Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef accused of favouritsim & 'still don't understand players! That's what kills a team'
- Backpage
Favouritism at Chiefs?
Kaizer Chiefs legend Abel Shongwe has claimed there could be an element of favouritism going on at the Premier Soccer League giants under Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.
Shongwe has said he does not understand why some players are being benched even though they have been doing well.
- Backpage
'That's what kills the team'
"Zitha Kwinika was starting; he was doing well, but now he is starting on the bench just because Inacio Miguel is back. For what good reason?" Shongwe asked, as quoted by KickOff.
"Or just to bring the left-footed Aden McCarthy? That's what kills a team: sidelining players who are playing well just because your favourites are now fit to play.
"Kwinika was playing well and even captained the team. Why is he now being benched? For what good reason?" he asked.
- Backpage
Time to drop Lilepo?
Even after doing a considerable good job against AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup, Shongwe does not believe Glody Lilepo should be starting games.
"Glody Lilepo, he still needs to be benched. He's been doing well, but in the biggest games, he is not doing it for Kaizer Chiefs. His decision-making is his biggest problem," Shongwe explained.
"Where he is supposed to pass the ball, he attempts to score, and where he is supposed to score, he attempts to score. These coaches have to help the players."
- Backpage
Chiefs showing no football
Shongwe extended his criticism of Chiefs' coaches to how Amakhosi played against Durban City. Even though the Glamour Boys won and returned to winning ways in the PSL, the former Chiefs star was not convinced at all.
"But we appreciate the three points; they are very vital. Chiefs are a big team, my brother, so they have to have big players with big hearts," he added.
"Yes, Kaizer Chiefs won, but what the players are showing us is not football. They have not started playing, to be honest. They are not there yet. For example, the Sundowns v Orlando Pirates game – that was football.
"Even the co-coaches are still looking for formations. They don't understand the players. The three points – we are happy about it; there's no doubt about it. It's three points in the bag."
- Backpage
Can Chiefs put pressure on Sundowns and Pirates?
On Tuesday, Amakhosi will be back in action as they will play Monnapule Saleng's Orbit College.
This will be an opportunity for them to keep pace with the leading top three sides: Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, and Pirates.