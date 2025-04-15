'Kaizer Chiefs benefitted in the Nedbank Cup semi-final but we don't care! Mamelodi Sundowns deserve the injustice but shame to Safa & PSL that there is no VAR' - Fans

The Glamour Boys controversially got past Masandawana to keep alive their hope of winning a title this season.

Kaizer Chiefs claimed a 2-1 win over Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday to set up a Soweto Derby Nedbank Cup final against old rivals Orlando Pirates.

There were question marks regarding Ashley du Preez's goal that settled the encounter, with suggestions he was in an offside position.

In his analysis on SoccerZone, former Premier Soccer League referee Victor Hlungwani claimed the player's goal wasn't legitimate.

The majority of the fans have agreed with him, but they insist that Masandawana deserve worse.

Have a look at what they said, as sampled by GOAL.