Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs backed to sign experienced forwards ahead of CAF Confederation Cup campaign by acquiring Bafana Bafana vice-captain Percy Tau and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FCN. NabiP. TauP. Shalulile

The Soweto giants have been busy in the transfer market signing five new players and they are expected to continue reinforcing their squad.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs will be playing CAF CC football
  • They need experienced players
  • Two players have been backed
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Which PSL team has done the best business in the transfer window?

1168 Votes

Next Match