'Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans can open case at nearest police station! Mamelodi Sundowns are into Caf Champions League semi-finals, but against Al Ahly, we just do it for Percy Tau; it must be a war after what they did to him' - Fans

The Brazilians progressed to the last four after holding Esperance to a goalless draw in a tight duel in Tunis.

Mamelodi Sundowns showed grit by eliminating Esperance and advancing to the Caf Champions League semi-final.

They are now set to face African and Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who saw off Al Hilal in their respective semi-finals.

After a 1-0 win in the first leg and a goalless draw in Tunisia, Downs have now progressed to the semi-final for the third straight season.

They were saved by a lengthy VAR check that disallowed a goal by Esperance, and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made crucial saves to ensure the Premier Soccer League giants did not go down.

After the showdown that ended in victory for the Tshwane giants, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.