Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates contribute to Mamelodi Sundowns troubles as title-winning coach reveals 'no one is happy' at Masandawana

Mamelodi Sundowns have won the Premier Soccer League eight times in a row, displaying top-level football that has been unmatched by other teams.

This season, they are seemingly far from their best when compared with the recent campaigns, where the first third has been a walk in the park for them.

In the 12 games played, Masandawana have managed just seven wins, which is far from their best, four draws, and a loss in the process.

However, they still have the best attack, which has so far scored the most goals in the league, 19, and conceded six, which gives them the best goal difference so far, 13.

The results have given them 25 points, but they could be more with the quality of the team.