Juventus ponder move for wantaway Lyon star Nicolas Tagliafico

Juventus are tempted by the prospect of signing Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico from Lyon in January amid the club's financial crisis.

  • Juve tracking Tagliafico
  • Bianconeri eyeing January move
  • Lyon could be forced to sell due to provisional relegation
