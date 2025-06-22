This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad AC vs Manchester CityWydad AC
Michael Madyira

Juventus place ex-Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch as key target on 'Opposition Watch' after impressive outing for Wydad Casablanca against Manchester City at the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup

FIFA Club World CupJuventus vs Wydad CasablancaJuventusWydad CasablancaPremier Soccer LeagueT. Lorch

The South African was the star of the show for the Moroccan giants who went down to the Premier League side in their tournament opener.

  • Lorch was impressive against Man City
  • Wydad, however, lost the match
  • Juventus is alert to the threat posed by Lorch
