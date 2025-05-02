'It's just wrong!' - Jude Bellingham labelled a 'disappointment' and told to learn from Lamine Yamal as Graeme Souness left in awe of Barcelona star after masterclass against Inter
Jude Bellingham has been labelled a "disappointment" by Graeme Souness and is told to learn from Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham has had a lacklustre campaign
- Failed to repeat the heroics of his debut season
- Souness believes he should take a leaf out of Yamal's book