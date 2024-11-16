Jose Riveiro outlines Orlando Pirates' priorities - 'The PSL is the most important competition than the Uefa Champions League or the Caf Champions League'
The Spaniard has spelt out the competition the Buccaneers are putting ahead first as they are left with three tournaments to participate in.
- Pirates are left with three competitions this season
- They have already won the MTN8
- Riveiro picks the tournament they are prioritising