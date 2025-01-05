Jose Riveiro makes huge demands from Orlando Pirates players despite convincing Caf Champions League victory over Stade d'Abidjan - 'There are still a lot of things to do'

The Buccaneers shot to the top of their group in the continental premier club competition but their coach is not reading much into that.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pirates beat Stade d'Abidjan 3-0 in Caf CL

That catapulted them to the top of Group C

But Riveiro is not celebrating their lead Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱