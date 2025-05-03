Jose Riveiro insists 'Orlando Pirates were the better team' against Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly-linked coach believes 'not every coach in the world has an opportunity to work for a club like' Bucs after Soweto Derby win
The tactician is elated by the Sea Robbers' fighting spirit and said his players have been incredible all season despite the congested calendar.
- Pirates silence Chiefs
- Bucs return to winning ways
- Riveiro sends warning to Amakhosi