Jose Riveiro finds an excuse after Orlando Pirates' defeat to Stellenbosch as Steve Barker applauds referee for his 'superb' work and explains how Stellies were able to 'take care of Mofokeng'
The Soweto giants were unable to overtake Mamelodi Sundowns in the PSL standings following a disappointing defeat to Stellies at their home ground.
- Stellenbosch end Pirates winning streak
- It was Bucs' first league defeat of the season
- Both teams turn focus to Caf-interclub competitions