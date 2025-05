When Riveiro arrived at the Sea Robbers in July 2022, skepticism loomed over the appointment of a relatively unknown Spanish coach.

However, fast forward to 2025, and Jose Riveiro has transformed the Buccaneers into a formidable force in South African football, securing five major trophies and rekindling the club's competitive spirit.

As Pirates prepare for the Nedbank Cup final, discussions arise: Does Riveiro need this win to cement his legendary status, or has his impact already etched his name into the annals of the club's history?

Here, GOAL takes a look at Riveiro’s impact beyond the silverware.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱