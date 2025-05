The Buccaneers kept alive their hopes of ending the season in the top-two with back-to-back wins over Abafana Bes'thende.

Orlando Pirates beat Golden Arrows 3-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Seven days after beating the same side 2-1 in KwaZulu-Natal, the Buccaneers returned to recover from last weekend's Nedbank Cup final defeat by Kaizer Chiefs.

It was also coach Jose Riveiro's swansong as Pirates coach and GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to his last dance.