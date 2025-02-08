Jose Riveiro blames poor pitch after Orlando Pirates' embarrassing defeat as Mamelodi Sundowns scored after 'one of our players was falling down' & Miguel Cardoso reveals how he masterminded Bucs' downfall and discloses what makes Ribeiro Costa a special player - 'Lucas is giving his share'
The Brazilians secured a statement win over the Sea Robbers and the coaches from two teams have now expressed their thoughts on the match.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Sundowns thrash Pirates in PSL game
- Downs opened nine-point gap on table
- Riveiro and Cardoso react to the result