The vocal Amakhosi legend made a controversial statement about current club's first choice and the supporters respond.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Itumeleng Khune recently slammed the club's goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, claiming he is struggling because he was not ready to heed his advice.

The 37-year-old then alleged Bafana Bafana international Ronwen Williams is doing well because he was ready to learn.

However, the majority of the Glamour Boys fans don't agree with what has been said.

